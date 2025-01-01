DPM Audio Documentaries & Special Projects
AUDIO DOCUMENTARIES
-
DPM Special Presentation: Voices of Salisbury - Building a Sustainable Downtown (orig. aired 12/22/23)An audio documentary about Salisbury's past, present and future of its downtown produced by Salisbury University ENVR students with the help of Delmarva Public Media.
-
SU Student Production
-
The Soul of Salisbury
Waterways to Airwaves is an audio road trip across the state of Maryland by Ilyana Kadushin and James Harrell. Special thanks to The City of Salisbury and the Chesapeake Bay Trust for sponsoring this series.
-
In this episode of Waterways to Airwaves we take a tour of The Delmarva Free School, as well as some local churches with robust green teams. The Delmarva Free School, is a member-supported mental health recovery community.
-
In this episode of “Waterways to Airwaves” series, we look at how to preserve the land. From our own backyards to the shared spaces in our communites, we offer knowledge and tips from experts in their fields, on what you can do right now.
-
In this episode of Waterways to Airwaves series we learn about Aquaculture with founder of Minorities in Aquaculture, Imani Black and founder of Orchard Point Oyster Company, Scott Budden.
-
In the latest episode of the Waterways to Airwaves series, hosts James Harrell and Ilyana Kadushin feature Anne Arundel Watershed Stewards Academy. They train Watershed Stewards to help their neighbors reduce pollution in our local creeks and rivers.
-
EP#140 “WATERWAYS TO AIRWAVES”
-
"Waterways to Airwaves": Gunpowder Valley Conservancy Efforts at Land Preservation (Episode 3)
-
"Waterways to Airwaves": A Look at the Programs Pushing Forward (Episode 2)
-
Episode 1: All Aboard the The Strawberry Express
-
Ilyana Kadushin and James Harrell Explore Local Efforts to Improve the Environment in Maryland
-
A Road Trip by Ilyana Kadushin and James Harrell