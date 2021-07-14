Delmarva Public Media

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Menhaden
Brian Gratwicke
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Creative Commons
Local News
Commission Lowers Cap on Industrial Harvesting of Menhaden
Don Rush
Could See Further Reductions after 2028
Brown Pelican
Terry Foote
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Creative Commons
Local News
Brown Pelican Population Drops in Chesapeake Bay Region
Don Rush
Dan Schwartz
Campaign Photo
Local News
Dan Schwartz: ‘Question 3’ Stymied Race to Defeat Harris
Kevin Diaz
Don Rush
Local News
Delaware Commission Looks Into Lowering Utility Profits
Don Rush
People performing on a stage with a sign that says "2026 Homecoming Gospel Concert"
Local News
Viral Moment at UMES Homecoming Event Sparks Deep Debate
Dillon Austin
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Delmarva Today
Homegrown Shows: New Uploads
Student Spotlight: Intergenerational Beats Initiative
Student vets pose for a picture with a goat
University of Maryland Eastern Shore
Local News
UMES Veterinary School One Step Closer to Making History
Dillon Austin
The school will be the nation’s first at a public HBCU and the first of its kind in the state.
UMES Associates Pose for Photo
Local News
UMES Honors Simon A. Haley With Official Renaming of Agricultural School
Dillon Austin
Image of railroad crossing at Queponco station in Newark, MD
Elizabeth Axehead
Local News
New Study Explores Possible Return of Passenger Rail Service on Delmarva
Elizabeth Axehead
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Latest from NPR
A masked demonstrator prepares to throw a Molotov cocktail as police use a water cannon to disperse students protesting education policies, rising living costs and reduced sentences for people convicted of sexual offenses against minors in Santiago, Chile, Nov. 5, 2026.
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  3. Perspective: A new kind of White House press secretary
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  5. Telecom outage triggers rare nationwide FAA ground stop, stranding travelers
Coastal Art Beat
Coastal Art Beat
Arts and Culture
Coastal Art Beat: Week of 11/9/26
Delmarva Public Media's Addison Goostree highlights some of the region's can't miss arts-focused events.
Album of the Week
Arts and Culture
Album of the Week: @
Evan "87" Wohltmann
Delmarva Public Media's Evan Wohltmann presents "Autosmile" as this week's album of the week.
Voices 250
Voices 250: Kristina Toadvine-VanMeter
Voices 250
Voices 250: Kristina Toadvine-VanMeter
Kristina Toadvine-VanMeter has ancestry on the Shore that traces all the way back to the Guernsey islands in France.
Conservation Conversations
A view of the Nanticoke River from a dock
Lauren Imhof
Local News
Conservation Conversations: Creekwatchers, Our Silent Stream Superheros
Lauren Imhof
Meet the people who keep our local creeks, streams, and rivers healthy
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"The Spin" Newsletter
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Programming Notes
Don Rush holding an AP award plaque
  1. Delmarva Public Media’s Multi-Award-Winning News Director Announces Retirement
  2. Baltimore Public Media and Delmarva Public Media Announce Partnership to Expand Local Journalism Across Maryland and the Delmarva Peninsula
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