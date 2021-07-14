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Delmarva Today
Homegrown Shows: New Uploads
Student Spotlight: Intergenerational Beats Initiative
The school will be the nation’s first at a public HBCU and the first of its kind in the state.
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- Fuel crisis and protests pressure Chile's far-right president
- Alaska voters aren't ditching ranked choice voting, top-four primaries
- Perspective: A new kind of White House press secretary
- Stuck in airports nationwide, stranded travelers share how they're coping
- Telecom outage triggers rare nationwide FAA ground stop, stranding travelers
Coastal Art Beat
Delmarva Public Media's Addison Goostree highlights some of the region's can't miss arts-focused events.
Album of the Week
Delmarva Public Media's Evan Wohltmann presents "Autosmile" as this week's album of the week.
Voices 250
Kristina Toadvine-VanMeter has ancestry on the Shore that traces all the way back to the Guernsey islands in France.
Conservation Conversations
Meet the people who keep our local creeks, streams, and rivers healthy
All Local News
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Delmarva Public Media Student Journalist Jackson Higgins presents "Perfecth" as this week's album of the week.
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Salisbury Region Follows National Democratic Trend
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Democrat Wins Seat in the MD House of Delegates
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Harris holds off Schwartz in congressional contest
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OC crowns a new Mayor, Harris holds off Schwartz, and Wicomico goes blue
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Warm Temperatures Pose Difficulties Ahead
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