Become a Member

As a member, you ensure that Delmarva Public Media continues to provide the programs you love from national programming to homegrown shows like Delmarva Today, Jazz Horizons, and Intergenerational Beats.
Your membership helps us:
- Keep the programs you care about on the air.
- Support local journalism and cultural coverage.
- Build a stronger, more connected community across Delmarva.
Program Partners – Direct Your Support Where It Matters Most
Do you have a favorite program you just can’t live without? As a Program Partner, you choose exactly where your donation goes—directly supporting the shows that matter most to you.
Your $500 contribution helps us:
- Fund the programs you love.
- Keep the shows you enjoy on the air for you and your community.
- Receive exclusive on-air recognition as a valued Program Partner.
Thank You Gifts
To show our gratitude, all members receive a special thank-you gift based on their level of support. From exclusive merchandise to unique experiences, these gifts are our way of celebrating your commitment to public media.
Crisp, fresh salt air flirts with the delicate sweetness of blooming sweet peas, the fragrant flower of the marshes. Hints of marine and dune grass drift into a light, earthy base of weathered driftwood and oyster shell. Cleansing, uplifting and serene.
Donation: $20/month sustainer or $250 one-time donation. The value of this thank you gift is $39
Donation: $20/month sustainer or $250 one-time donation. The value of this thank you gift is $29
Choose one book:
- Eastern Shore Road Trips #1: 27 One-Day Adventures on Delmarva
- Eastern Shore Road Trips #2: 26 One-Day Adventures on Delmarva
- Tubman Travels: 32 Underground Railroad Journeys on Delmarva
· Bethany Blues: Valid at any of their 3 locations. No expiration.
· Chesapeake Custom Print & Ship: Valid in-store only. Not valid for shipping services. Entire value must be used in a single purchase. No expiration.
· Chesapeake Cycling Club: Applicable to the registration fee for the C3 Tri-County Ice Cream Classic ride or the Rolling Donut Ride. Expires 12/31/25.
· Malibu’s Surf Shop: Valid in-store only. No expiration date.
· Seaside Country Store: No expiration.
· Vernon Powell: Valid in-store only. No expiration.
· Waterfowl Festival: Valid on purchases at the Festival Gift Shop.
Donation Level: $12/month sustainer or $150 one-time donation. The value of this thank you gift is $25
Donation Level: $10/month sustainer or $125 one-time donation. Opting for this premium does not decrease your donation’s tax-deductible value
Donation Level: $10/month sustainer or $125 one-time donation. Opting for this premium does not decrease your donation’s tax-deductible value.