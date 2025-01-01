CONTACT US

© 2025 Delmarva Public Media
A service of Salisbury University and University of Maryland Eastern Shore
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Support Provided By: (Sponsored Content)
Become a Member Become a Member

We’re here to stay—and we need you with us.
Public radio is more than voices on the airwaves—it’s a community that connects, informs, and inspires. Your membership keeps trusted local stories and music alive and ensures our signal stays strong for everyone.

Join today as a Member or sustaining Program Partner.

Become a Member Become a Member

Become a Member of Delmarva Public Media

As a member, you ensure that Delmarva Public Media continues to provide the programs you love from national programming to homegrown shows like Delmarva Today, Jazz Horizons, and Intergenerational Beats.

Your membership helps us:

  • Keep the programs you care about on the air.
  • Support local journalism and cultural coverage.
  • Build a stronger, more connected community across Delmarva.

Become a member today, and choose from one of the "thank you" gifts below.

Become a Member
Give Now
Program Partners Program Partners

Program Partners – Direct Your Support Where It Matters Most

Do you have a favorite program you just can’t live without? As a Program Partner, you choose exactly where your donation goes—directly supporting the shows that matter most to you.

Your $500 contribution helps us:

  • Fund the programs you love.
  • Keep the shows you enjoy on the air for you and your community.
  • Receive exclusive on-air recognition as a valued Program Partner.

Click to learn more about becoming a Program Partner.

Become a Program Partner
Give Now

Thank You Gifts

To show our gratitude, all members receive a special thank-you gift based on their level of support. From exclusive merchandise to unique experiences, these gifts are our way of celebrating your commitment to public media.

Great Blue Heron Candle (10 oz), by Eastern Shore Candle Company
Great Blue Heron Candle (10 oz), by Eastern Shore Candle Co.
Hand-poured in Cambridge, MD, Eastern Shore Company candles reflect the natural beauty of the Eastern Shore.

Crisp, fresh salt air flirts with the delicate sweetness of blooming sweet peas, the fragrant flower of the marshes. Hints of marine and dune grass drift into a light, earthy base of weathered driftwood and oyster shell. Cleansing, uplifting and serene.

Donation: $20/month sustainer or $250 one-time donation. The value of this thank you gift is $39
Give Now
Blue Heron Baseball Cap (Gray), by Eastern Shore Co.
Custom embroidered. This hat is ferment-dyed in a pretty gray-blue color with our heron perched on the side in soft white embroidery. It features “EASTERN SHORE” on the back. Made of high-quality 100% brushed cotton twill with adjustable leather strap.

Donation: $20/month sustainer or $250 one-time donation. The value of this thank you gift is $29
Give Now
Secrets of the Eastern Shore books
Secrets of the Eastern Shore Books, by Jim Duffy
Explore the stories, sights, and spirit of Delmarva through the eyes of local author Jim Duffy.

Choose one book:
  • Eastern Shore Road Trips #1: 27 One-Day Adventures on Delmarva
  • Eastern Shore Road Trips #2: 26 One-Day Adventures on Delmarva
  • Tubman Travels: 32 Underground Railroad Journeys on Delmarva
Donation: $15/month sustainer or $200 one-time donation. The value of this thank you gift is $20
Give Now
Gift cards from local merchants who support Delmarva Public Media
Shop Local: $25 Gift Cards
Support the businesses that support us! Choose a $25 gift card to enjoy one of these Delmarva favorites when you support Delmarva Public Media.

· Bethany Blues: Valid at any of their 3 locations. No expiration.
· Chesapeake Custom Print & Ship: Valid in-store only. Not valid for shipping services. Entire value must be used in a single purchase. No expiration.
· Chesapeake Cycling Club: Applicable to the registration fee for the C3 Tri-County Ice Cream Classic ride or the Rolling Donut Ride. Expires 12/31/25.
· Malibu’s Surf Shop: Valid in-store only. No expiration date.
· Seaside Country Store: No expiration.
· Vernon Powell: Valid in-store only. No expiration.
· Waterfowl Festival: Valid on purchases at the Festival Gift Shop.

Donation Level: $12/month sustainer or $150 one-time donation. The value of this thank you gift is $25
Give Now
2026 Birds of BirdNote Wall Calendar
2026 Birds of BirdNote Wall Calendar
Calling all bird lovers! Receive this beautiful 2026 calendar from BirdNote. It’s packed with bird facts and links to fun episodes about the featured birds.

Donation Level: $10/month sustainer or $125 one-time donation. Opting for this premium does not decrease your donation’s tax-deductible value
Give Now
Delmarva Public Media album cover
Exclusive Delmarva Music Sampler
Receive an exclusive collection featuring some of the most acclaimed and respected musicians in our coastal region, as well as the musical offerings of some of your favorite Delmarva Public Media personalities. It's a great way to discover local music!

Donation Level: $10/month sustainer or $125 one-time donation. Opting for this premium does not decrease your donation’s tax-deductible value.
Give Now