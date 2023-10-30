© 2023 Delmarva Public Media
Waterways To Airwaves: Watershed Stewards Academy

Delmarva Public Media | By Bryan Russo
Published October 30, 2023 at 2:35 PM EDT
The latest episode of Waterways to Airwaves series features Anne Arundel Watershed Stewards Academy trains.

They train Watershed Stewards to help their neighbors reduce pollution in our local creeks and rivers. The academies mission is to train and mobilize community leaders to drive change for sustainable landscapes and clean waters. Their hands-on certification course gives Stewards the tools to implement change in their communities, turning knowledge into action.

What is a watershed steward? Stewards work with their communities to install projects such as rain gardens and conservation landscapes to reduce pollution at its source. Collectively, these small community-based actions improve the health of the larger Chesapeake Bay watershed. We speak to team members at the academy as well as the stewards themselves.

All music and lyrics by James Harrell and Ilyana Kadushin.
