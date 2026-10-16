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Celebrating Don Rush - Honoring a remarkable career in journalism and public media on Friday, December 11 at 7 PM in the Guerrieri Academic Commons. Reserve your tickets here
Delmarva Today - with Don Rush and Bryan Russo - Fridays at Noon on WSDL and WESM
Delmarva Today
Fridays and Sundays at 12pm on WESM 91.3 FM and WSDL 90.7 FM
Hosted by Don Rush
,
Bryan Russo

The Delmarva Peninsula is a rapidly changing place. Development is booming, we are becoming more diverse, and our arts scene is gaining recognition. Delmarva Today explores the issues and people who make living on the Peninsula such a unique place.

Your host, Don Rush, seeks out guests and issues that impact the daily lives of our listeners. How will possible wind power impact your wallet and the environment? Are local bloggers helping or hurting public discourse? Is there a way to balance the desire to preserve our small towns' heritage and encourage economic development?

From Dover to Wallops Island, from the Bridge to the Beaches and everywhere in between, Delmarva Today explores what's happening today and tomorrow in Delmarva.

You can now view most Delmarva Today programs on PAC-14.

Click here to view video on demand.