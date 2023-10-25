© 2023 Delmarva Public Media
FAITH IN ACTION: HEALING THE BAY

Delmarva Public Media | By Don Rush
Published October 25, 2023 at 12:03 PM EDT
In this episode we focus on Interfaith Partners for the Chesapeake. They work to engage congregations in being good caretakers of our shared watershed. They envision a time when faith communities across the Chesapeake; honor, care for, and protect the watershed we share, so all our communities, and future generations, may thrive. The Chesapeake watershed is vast, encompassing 69,000 square miles, home to over 18 million people and over 19,000 congregations. Imagine the potential if we all worked together to restore clean water? What is one part of all faith based groups that has caused many churches and temples to create green teams? We speak with some of their leaders to find out what connects them to the enviroment? All Music and Lyrics by James Harrell and Ilyana Kadushin.

Don Rush
Don Rush is the News Director at Delmarva Public Media. An award-winning journalist, Don reports major local issues of the day, from sea level rise, to urban development, to the changing demographics of Delmarva.
