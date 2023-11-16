© 2023 Delmarva Public Media
Waterways to Airwaves: (Ep 7) Land Preservation

Delmarva Public Media | By Bryan Russo
Published November 16, 2023 at 4:45 PM EST
Facebook

In this episode of “Waterways to Airwaves” series, we look at how to preserve the land. From our own backyards to the shared spaces in our communities, we offer knowledge and tips from experts in their fields, on what you can do right now (from planting native plants to battling invasives) to help preserve the land for generations to come. Our guests in this episode include: Kate Patton and Jared Parks from Lower Shore Land Trust, Doug Tallamy, a professor and author of Natures Best Hope and Josh Hastings takes us on a tour of his yard and pollinator gardens. All Music and Lyrics by James Harrell and Ilyana Kadushin
Waterways to Airwaves
Bryan Russo
Bryan brings over 20 years of broadcasting and journalism experience to Delmarva Public Media after doing multi-award-winning work for WAMU/WRAU-FM as the host of “Coastal Connection” and as its coastal reporter. He’s contributed to national entities like the BBC, NPR, and the Associated Press, and worked the local newsbeat at the Maryland Coast Dispatch in Ocean City.
