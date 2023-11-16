Waterways to Airwaves: (Ep 7) Land Preservation

In this episode of “Waterways to Airwaves” series, we look at how to preserve the land. From our own backyards to the shared spaces in our communities, we offer knowledge and tips from experts in their fields, on what you can do right now (from planting native plants to battling invasives) to help preserve the land for generations to come. Our guests in this episode include: Kate Patton and Jared Parks from Lower Shore Land Trust, Doug Tallamy, a professor and author of Natures Best Hope and Josh Hastings takes us on a tour of his yard and pollinator gardens. All Music and Lyrics by James Harrell and Ilyana Kadushin

