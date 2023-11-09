Waterways to Airwaves: (Episode 6) Minorities in Aquaculture

Waterways to Airwaves: An Environmental Road Trip.

Since April 2023, Ilyana Kadushin and James Harrell, who are the hosts of the "No I Know Podcast" have traveled in their teardrop camper, capturing the ideas and passions of many people and the environmental organizations they have devoted themselves into. This is reflected in their new podcast series "Waterways to Airwaves" with releases new episodes weekly.

In this episode of Waterways to Airwaves series we learn about Aquaculture with founder of Minorities in Aquaculture, Imani Black and founder of Orchard Point Oyster Company, Scott Budden.

What is Aquaculture and is it the future for both the economy and environment on the eastern shore? What is the mission of Minorities in Aquaculture? They are passionate about the restoration of keystone species, especially shellfish, both locally and globally. They also believe that the restoration of oysters and other critical shellfish populations requires more people and more diversity. Currently, women—especially women of color—are the minority in the aquaculture field. At Minorities in Aquaculture, their goal is to educate women of color on the environmental benefits of aquaculture and support them as they launch and sustain their careers in the field, growing the seafood industry and creating an empowering space for women along the way. Join us on the waterfront for this fascinating conversation.

All Music and Lyrics by Ilyana Kadushin and James Harrell.

