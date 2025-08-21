CONTACT US

© 2025 Delmarva Public Media
A service of Salisbury University and University of Maryland Eastern Shore
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Support Provided By: (Sponsored Content)
What do federal funding cuts mean for Delmarva Public Media? LEARN MORE

NPR News

NPR News
Rasit Aydogan
/
Anadolu Agency via Getty Images
Artificial light has essentially lengthened birds' day
Millions of audio recordings of hundreds of bird species have revealed that artificial light is making the birds wake up earlier and go to bed later.