Millions of audio recordings of hundreds of bird species have revealed that artificial light is making the birds wake up earlier and go to bed later.
The Fed chair will speak Friday at an annual economic symposium in Jackson Hole, Wyo. The speech comes as the central bank is under mounting pressure from the White House to lower interest rates.
Trump, in a social media post, claimed "total victory" after the ruling, which spares him from a potential half-billion-dollar fine for decades of exaggerating his wealth.
The storm flooded parts of North Carolina's Outer Banks, including a section of the main highway. It's now turning away from the East Coast, but dangerous surf and rip currents are likely from Florida to Maine.
The Economist podcast "Scam Inc." tells the story of the global online scam industry, which is growing larger and more sophisticated all the time.
The world's largest retailer — like many others — has been absorbing most of the increased costs, but raising prices of some goods.
The author of the YA novel Holes and the Wayside School series has written his first novel for adults. It's a fairy tale involving a princess and potions – but one focused squarely on growing old.
Reich served under President Clinton from 1993 to 1997. He opens his new memoir, Coming Up Short, with an apology on behalf of the Baby Boom generation for failing to build a more just society.
Dan Fesperman's spy caper Pariah follows a disgraced comic-politician who's recruited by the CIA. The Dancing Face, by Mike Phillips, is a crime caper that confronts the spoils of colonialism.
Conservative Christian leader James Dobson, who founded Focus on the Family and was once called "the nation's most influential evangelical leader," died Thursday.
One of the goals of controversial wolf hunts in the Western U.S. is to help reduce the burden on ranchers, who lose livestock to wolves every year. A new study finds that those hunts have had a measurable, but small effect on livestock depredations.