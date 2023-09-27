"Waterways to Airwaves" A New Program on Local Environmental Projects in Maryland

Across Maryland there are many projects being carried out by local communities to improve the environment. Delmarva Public Media's Don Rush talked with Ilylana Kadushin and James Harrell hosts of a new program "Waterways to Airwaves" that is the result of a road trip across the state talking with the people who are engaged in these efforts. The program will air on WSDL at 11 a.m. beginning this Saturday. Here is excerpt from this Friday's Delmarva Today that can be heard at noon on WSDL and WESM.