Waterways to Airwaves: (Ep. 8) What's Green on Delmarva?

In this episode of Waterways to Airwaves we take a tour of The Delmarva Free School, as well as some local churches with robust green teams.

The Delmarva Free School, is a member-supported mental health recovery community. Their focus is primarily trauma-sensitive, recovery and addictions-based accountability, women’s embodiment, ecopsychology or connection to the earth, liberation and justice advocacy.

They are located on the lower shore of Maryland on the Delmarva Peninsula, on 9 acres at the edge of a few thousand acres of conservation forests in Chesapeake Country, located on mixed second growth and cypress swamp habitat, a bioregional marker of the cultural South. This land was tended historically by the Pocomoke, Nanticoke and other coastal migrating Algonquin natives, and later by displaced Africans and Black Americans.

They are grateful and proud to offer outdoor sacred spaces here for gathering and connecting, for small acts of healing the earth and one another. Delmarva Free School has a fully trained Green Team and were a part of the 2022 Faithful Green Leaders class.

All Music and Lyrics written and performed by James Harrell and Ilyana Kadushin.

