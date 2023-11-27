© 2023 Delmarva Public Media
Waterways to Airwaves: (Ep. 8) What's Green on Delmarva?

Delmarva Public Media | By Bryan Russo
Published November 27, 2023 at 10:13 AM EST
In this episode of Waterways to Airwaves we take a tour of The Delmarva Free School, as well as some local churches with robust green teams. 

The Delmarva Free School,  is a member-supported mental health recovery community.  Their focus is primarily trauma-sensitive, recovery and addictions-based accountability, women’s embodiment, ecopsychology or connection to the earth, liberation and justice advocacy.

They are located on the lower shore of Maryland on the Delmarva Peninsula, on 9 acres at the edge of a few thousand acres of conservation forests in Chesapeake Country, located on mixed second growth and cypress swamp habitat, a bioregional marker of the cultural South. This land was tended historically by the Pocomoke, Nanticoke and other coastal migrating Algonquin natives, and later by displaced Africans and Black Americans.

They are grateful and proud to offer outdoor sacred spaces here for gathering and connecting, for small acts of healing the earth and one another. Delmarva Free School has a fully trained Green Team and were a part of the 2022 Faithful Green Leaders class.

All Music and Lyrics written and performed by James Harrell and Ilyana Kadushin.
Bryan Russo
Bryan brings over 20 years of broadcasting and journalism experience to Delmarva Public Media after doing multi-award-winning work for WAMU/WRAU-FM as the host of “Coastal Connection” and as its coastal reporter. He’s contributed to national entities like the BBC, NPR, and the Associated Press, and worked the local newsbeat at the Maryland Coast Dispatch in Ocean City.
