Historic Chestertown Ghost Walks
Historic Chestertown Ghost Walks
A little Dickens, a little darkness
Explore a darker side of Chestertown's Dickens Festival when you step into the shadows of the past on a Historic Chestertown Ghost Walk. Join the fun… if you dare! A guide will light the path with a lantern on a walk through centuries of stories, told against a backdrop of local history. You'll move through the historic district's spookiest, most haunted locations and hear the chilling lore of murder, mayhem, and pathos in Chestertown's past.
Ghost walks are $20 per person, up to two children free per paying adult.
Bordley History Center
$20/person, two children free per paying adult
06:30 PM - 09:00 PM on Fri, 4 Dec 2026
Event Supported By
Historical Society of Kent County
410-778-3499
director@kentcountyhistory.org
Bordley History Center
301 High St.Chestertown, Maryland 21620
410-778-3499
director@kentcountyhistory.org