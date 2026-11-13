Historic Chestertown Ghost Walks

A little Dickens, a little darkness

Explore a darker side of Chestertown's Dickens Festival when you step into the shadows of the past on a Historic Chestertown Ghost Walk. Join the fun… if you dare! A guide will light the path with a lantern on a walk through centuries of stories, told against a backdrop of local history. You'll move through the historic district's spookiest, most haunted locations and hear the chilling lore of murder, mayhem, and pathos in Chestertown's past.

Ghost walks are $20 per person, up to two children free per paying adult.