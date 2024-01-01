Sundays 7-9pm on WSDL 90.7 FM

Airs Every Sunday evening from 7-9pm on WSDL 90.7 FM

Hosted by Mike Gioscia, Americanarama is 120 minutes of carefully crafted AAA music that features original alt-country acts like Uncle Tupelo, Whiskeytown, and Lucinda Williams and showcases some of the biggest names today, like Wilco, Jason Isbell, My Morning Jacket, The Avett Brothers, and Brandi Carlile. Mixed throughout the program is established Americana artists like Sturgill Simpson, Chris Stapleton, The Lone Bellow, and First Aid Kit and you'll even hear from classic artists like Bob Dylan, The Band, Willie Nelson, Loretta Lynn, Merle Haggard, and Tom Petty.

It's good music for the music lover brought to you by a DJ that truly loves sharing good music with an audience.