Local News
Launch of Frederick Douglass Society of African American History, Culture and Affairs
Maryland Public Television’s Outdoors Maryland wraps up its 37th season with two new episodes; Producer Stefanie Robey gives us the inside scoop.
Chief Defends Decision to Offer Information
Giordano: Expects Greater ICE Presence in the Area
ICE has not explained its presence at a local bus stop
Some Customers Face Skyrocketing Bills
Horn Point Laboratory Looking at a Near 50% Reduction
Student journalist Lauren Imhof explores the use of meadows year-round in a new environmental program
Coal hauled away from shuttered power plant
The new Amazon distribution center promises jobs and economic stability, while also raising questions about infrastructure, workforce readiness, and community impact in Salisbury. DPM’s Jenny O’Connor speaks with Salisbury–Wicomico Economic Development Executive Director Dave Ryan about what the project means for the region.
Temporary Protected Status coming to an end
Monumental work has an improbable connection to local artists.