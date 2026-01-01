Career Opportunities
Join a creative team that believes in the power of music, storytelling, and reliable news. We are a trusted voice in our community—and behind that voice is ad the scenes, you’ll find a supportive environment with flexible work schedules. Explore our open positions and help shape what our community hears every day.
CURRENT OPENINGS
- Production and Operations Specialist - The Production & Operations Specialist works with our Chief Content Officer to create, deliver, and maintain programming on WESM. This is a full-time position with benefits.
- Public Media Sponsorship Sales Representative - The Sponsorship Sales representative builds strong relationships with public media sponsors and facilitates underwriting of the programming on our three stations. This part-time position is focused on the Delaware market and offers flexible hours and a quarterly bonus potential, based on performance.