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Fall Festival: A Celebration of Arts, Community and Connections

Fall Festival: A Celebration of Arts, Community and Connections

Wor-Wic's fall festival will feature art exhibits, performances, workshops and children’s activities and bounce houses. All activities are free and open to the public.

Highlights will include:

  • Mural painting by Brandon Bell and We Are Limitless Studio, with the public invited to help paint, 4-8 p.m., in front of Fulton-Owen Hall near Route 50
  • Artist marketplace, 4-8 p.m., Hazel Center
  • Community vendor tables, 4-8 p.m., campus quad
  • Children’s activities and bounce houses, 4-8 p.m., campus quad
  • Performance by Country Grass Band, 5-6 p.m., outside Fulton-Owen Hall
  • Gyotaku fish printing workshop, 5-6 p.m., Hazel Center room 201
  • Poetry writing workshop, 5-5:45 p.m., Hazel Center room 200
  • Performances by the Eastern Shore Ballet, Sri Devi dance troupe, Harriet Tubman Museum storytellers, singers, 5:15-8 p.m., Guerrieri Hall
  • Spoken word open mic night, 5:45-6:50 p.m., Hazel Center room 200
  • Glass resin dolphin making class, 6:20-7:20 p.m., Hazel Center room 200
Wor-Wic Community College
04:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Thu, 24 Sep 2026

Event Supported By

Wor-Wic Community College
https://www.worwic.edu/
Wor-Wic Community College
32000 Campus Drive
Salisbury, Maryland 21804