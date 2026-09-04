Fall Festival: A Celebration of Arts, Community and Connections
Fall Festival: A Celebration of Arts, Community and Connections
Wor-Wic's fall festival will feature art exhibits, performances, workshops and children’s activities and bounce houses. All activities are free and open to the public.
Highlights will include:
- Mural painting by Brandon Bell and We Are Limitless Studio, with the public invited to help paint, 4-8 p.m., in front of Fulton-Owen Hall near Route 50
- Artist marketplace, 4-8 p.m., Hazel Center
- Community vendor tables, 4-8 p.m., campus quad
- Children’s activities and bounce houses, 4-8 p.m., campus quad
- Performance by Country Grass Band, 5-6 p.m., outside Fulton-Owen Hall
- Gyotaku fish printing workshop, 5-6 p.m., Hazel Center room 201
- Poetry writing workshop, 5-5:45 p.m., Hazel Center room 200
- Performances by the Eastern Shore Ballet, Sri Devi dance troupe, Harriet Tubman Museum storytellers, singers, 5:15-8 p.m., Guerrieri Hall
- Spoken word open mic night, 5:45-6:50 p.m., Hazel Center room 200
- Glass resin dolphin making class, 6:20-7:20 p.m., Hazel Center room 200
Wor-Wic Community College
04:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Thu, 24 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
Wor-Wic Community College
Wor-Wic Community College
32000 Campus DriveSalisbury, Maryland 21804