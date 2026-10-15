Christmas Market at Holy Trinity

Shop for holiday gifts while supporting local causes at Holy Trinity’s annual Christmas Market. Browse gifts from Eastern Shore artisans, specialty foods, homemade baked goods, and festive greens. Enjoy a complimentary cup of coffee or hot chocolate, and gather with friends and neighbors for lunch in the church hall from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Organized by the Women of the Church of the Holy Trinity and community volunteers, the market raises funds for local charitable projects, scholarships, and mission work.