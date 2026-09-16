Anna Murray and Annie Douglass: Sharing A Mother and Daughter's Life Stories

Join Professors King and Bernier for an engaging conversation that brings into focus the extraordinary lives and lasting legacies of Anna Murray Douglass and her daughter, Annie Douglass. Drawing on more than thirty years of archival research and close collaboration with Douglass family descendants, Professor Bernier presents groundbreaking scholarship from the first standalone biography of Anna Murray Douglass, recovering the life of a woman whose essential contributions to the struggle for freedom have too often been overlooked. Together, Professors King and Bernier illuminate the vital roles these women played in shaping both the personal world and public legacy of Frederick Douglass and his family.

The Caroline County Public Library, the Caroline County Historical Society and Washington College's Starr Center for the Study of the American Experience are proud to present an evening exploring the remarkable lives of the Douglass family, with a special focus on Anna Murray Douglass and Annie Douglass in Sharing a Mother and Daughter’s Life Stories, at the Central Library Large Meeting Room in Denton, Maryland.

We are honored to welcome Professor Nicole King (University of Oxford) and incoming Patrick Henry Fellow Professor Celeste-Marie Bernier (University of Edinburgh) for a compelling program that examines the lives and legacies of these extraordinary women, alongside the enduring significance of Frederick Douglass.

Join Professors King and Bernier for an engaging conversation that highlights the extraordinary lives and lasting legacies of Anna Murray Douglass and her daughter, Annie Douglass. Drawing on more than thirty years of archival research and close collaboration with Douglass family descendants, Professor Bernier presents groundbreaking scholarship from the first standalone biography of Anna Murray Douglass, recovering the story of a woman whose essential contributions to the struggle for freedom have too often been overlooked. Together, Professors King and Bernier illuminate the vital roles these women played in shaping both the private world and public legacy of Frederick Douglass and his family.