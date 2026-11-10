Join the University of Maryland Extension and partners for the inaugural Mid-Atlantic Meat Summit in 2027. This two-day conference will bring together meat industry professionals, practitioners, and stakeholders to strengthen the local meat value chain and explore the future of livestock and meat production, food safety, marketing, and sustainability across the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast region. Register today to take advantage of early bird pricing through December 4, 2026.

The 2027 Mid-Atlantic Meat Summit will host a dynamic lineup of speakers, hands-on learning, keynote and technical presentations, farm tours, demonstrations, breakout sessions, and exhibitor displays. Hear from Maryland Secretary of Agriculture Kevin Atticks and keynote speaker Michelle Miller, better known as The Farm Babe, a globally recognized speaker, writer, content creator, and former commercial-scale farmer who has been featured in The New York Times, Reuters, Forbes, CNN, TODAY, People, and The Wall Street Journal.

Additional speakers include Dr. Janeal Yancey, Dr. Sam Watson, Rachel Slattery, Dr. Jennifer Trout, Matthew LeRoux, Dr. Niki Whitley, Susan Schoenian, Jody Kull, DVM, Dr. Dahlia O’Brien, Dr. Stephan Wildeus, Anas Elkattan, and Aaron Wolfe. Speaker bios and additional information can be found on the summit website: https://go.umd.edu/MidAtlanticMeatSummit.

