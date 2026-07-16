National headlines matter. So do the stories happening right here at home.

Every day, Delmarva Public Media's local newsroom delivers reporting on the people, issues, and events shaping life across the Eastern Shore. Combined with NPR's trusted national and international coverage, you'll stay informed about the stories that matter most—locally and beyond.

Whether it's local government, education, agriculture, the environment, business, or community events, we're committed to journalism that informs, connects, and serves Delmarva.

Journalism That Serves Our Communities

We believe strong communities start with reliable information. Our journalists are here in the community, asking questions, uncovering stories, and keeping Delmarva informed about the issues that matter most.

By combining our local reporting with trusted partnerships like Spotlight Delaware and Baltimore Public Media, we bring you deeper coverage of the people, places, and issues shaping our region.