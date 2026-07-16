Trusted Local Reporting Across Delmarva
National headlines matter. So do the stories happening right here at home.
Every day, Delmarva Public Media's local newsroom delivers reporting on the people, issues, and events shaping life across the Eastern Shore. Combined with NPR's trusted national and international coverage, you'll stay informed about the stories that matter most—locally and beyond.
Whether it's local government, education, agriculture, the environment, business, or community events, we're committed to journalism that informs, connects, and serves Delmarva.
Journalism That Serves Our Communities
We believe strong communities start with reliable information. Our journalists are here in the community, asking questions, uncovering stories, and keeping Delmarva informed about the issues that matter most.
By combining our local reporting with trusted partnerships like Spotlight Delaware and Baltimore Public Media, we bring you deeper coverage of the people, places, and issues shaping our region.
Powered by Delmarva Public Media
Delmarva Public Media is a collaboration of public radio stations owned by Salisbury University (WSCL and WSDL) and the University of Maryland Eastern Shore (WESM).
Our three stations feature the widest variety of public radio programming on the Delmarva Peninsula. For nearly 40 years, these stations have provided quality music, news, and programming to coastal communities on the Eastern Shore.
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Nicholas Freudenberg: "Fighting for New York"
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Evidence Points to Theft, Not a Hate Crime
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Issues: Taxes & Governance
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Artists Do It All
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A Dramatic Change in Vision
- For a 2nd time, House approves resolution to end the war in Iran in a rebuke to Trump
- In a first, Chinese woman wins the prestigious Fields Medal
- Republicans urge Justice Department to investigate former prosecutor Jack Smith
- Get into med school in the graphic memoir 'See One, Do One, Teach One'
- U.S. signs nuclear deal with Saudi Arabia. And, Nolan Wells' independent autopsy results