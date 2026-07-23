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The Lessons of Activism and Its History

Delmarva Public Media | By Don Rush
Published July 23, 2026 at 9:42 AM EDT
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In these times activists are finding themselves on the defensive just to keep the gains of the last half century. Nicholas Freudenberg, professor emeritus at the City University of New York, has written a new book entitled, "Fighting for New York: Activism for Health and Social Justice Since the 1960's". Delmarva Public Media's Don Rush talks with him about the lessons learned and the road ahead. The full interview can be heard on this Friday's Delmarva Today at noon on WSDL and WESM.

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Don Rush
Don Rush is the News Director and Senior Producer of News and Public Affairs at Delmarva Public Media. An award-winning journalist, Don reports major local issues of the day, from sea level rise, to urban development, to the changing demographics of Delmarva.
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