The Lessons of Activism and Its History

In these times activists are finding themselves on the defensive just to keep the gains of the last half century. Nicholas Freudenberg, professor emeritus at the City University of New York, has written a new book entitled, "Fighting for New York: Activism for Health and Social Justice Since the 1960's". Delmarva Public Media's Don Rush talks with him about the lessons learned and the road ahead. The full interview can be heard on this Friday's Delmarva Today at noon on WSDL and WESM.