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Acrimony Marks Deep Conflict in Salisbury City Government

Delmarva Public Media | By Don Rush
Published July 16, 2026 at 9:45 AM EDT
Salisbury City Council
PAC 14
Salisbury City Council

Salisbury has seen a flare up of tensions on the city council as members face a major shift in the direction of the city. Delmarva Public Media's Don Rush talks with former council president Mike Dunn now president and CEO of the Greater Salisbury Committee about those tensions. Dunn was also once the corporate fundraiser for WSCL and WSDL. A fuller look at the history of the council conflicts can be heard on this Friday's Delmarva Today at noon on WSDL and WESM.

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Don Rush
Don Rush is the News Director and Senior Producer of News and Public Affairs at Delmarva Public Media. An award-winning journalist, Don reports major local issues of the day, from sea level rise, to urban development, to the changing demographics of Delmarva.
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