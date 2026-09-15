Wild West Block Party, Oct.10, Saturday, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., 8648 Stephen Decatur Hwy, Berlin, MD. Free food, live music, bounce houses, yard games, arts and crafts, snow cones, giveaways, and so much more. All for free. Rain date: Oct. 17. For more information, contact 410-641-2186 or info@bethanyberlin.org.