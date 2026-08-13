Võlukeeled - The Estonian Magic Strings
Võlukeeled - The Estonian Magic Strings
Võlukeeled (Magic Strings), founded in 2012 at Tallinn Old Town Music School, brings together young violinists of varying skill levels through a dynamic repertoire spanning classical, folk, and pop. Featuring award-winning soloists, the ensemble has performed internationally at venues including the Royal Albert Hall and Lincoln Center. Led by acclaimed teacher Tereza Šmerling-Heinsaar, Magic Strings is also dedicated to social impact, raising €150,000 for Ukrainian child refugees through a televised national fundraiser. Reception immediately following performance in the Great Hall.
Sponsored by World Artists Experiences, the Embassy of Estonia, and SU Office of Cultural Affairs.
Great Hall in Holloway Hall, Salisbury University
07:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Sat, 22 Aug 2026
Event Supported By
Salisbury University Cultural Affairs
410 548 3586
culturalaffairs@salibury.edu
Great Hall in Holloway Hall, Salisbury University
1101 Camden AveSalisbury, Maryland 21801
410-543-6228
FultonBoxOffice@salisbury.edu