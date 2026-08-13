Võlukeeled - The Estonian Magic Strings

Võlukeeled (Magic Strings), founded in 2012 at Tallinn Old Town Music School, brings together young violinists of varying skill levels through a dynamic repertoire spanning classical, folk, and pop. Featuring award-winning soloists, the ensemble has performed internationally at venues including the Royal Albert Hall and Lincoln Center. Led by acclaimed teacher Tereza Šmerling-Heinsaar, Magic Strings is also dedicated to social impact, raising €150,000 for Ukrainian child refugees through a televised national fundraiser. Reception immediately following performance in the Great Hall.

Sponsored by World Artists Experiences, the Embassy of Estonia, and SU Office of Cultural Affairs.