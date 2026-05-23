Visit Harriet Tubman Underground Railroad State Park this Juneteenth, Friday, June 19, for a day of special programming presented by Wild Seed Productions LLC., “Thenceforward and forever free!”: Collective Reflections on American Freedom. From 11am-3pm, there will be a creative arts and history workshop. The public is invited to drop in and partake in a visual design activity, paper crafts, collage, group dialogue, and creative writing. At 1 pm, local theater artist and Founder of Soul Shine Theater Garden, Sisi Reid, will perform excerpts from her new one-woman show "Ya Dig". The performance will be followed by a poetry share, communal storytelling, and the reveal of a “North Star Sculpture” in honor of Juneteenth and our North Star, Harriet Tubman. We can’t wait to create with you! Activities will run all afternoon and folks are welcome to drop in and come and go as you please. All ages and skill levels are welcome! Call 410-221-2290 with any questions.