The Invisible Mammal — Special Screening

Join Delaware Bat Rehabilitation and Conservation (DBRC) for a special screening of The Invisible Mammal, a documentary exploring the fascinating world of bats, the challenges they face and the people working to protect them.

The evening will include a raffle and refreshments. Doors open at 5:30 p.m., with the film beginning at 6 p.m.

Admission is $25 per person, with proceeds supporting DBRC's bat rehabilitation, conservation and education programs.