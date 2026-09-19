The Invisible Mammal — Special Screening
The Invisible Mammal — Special Screening
Join Delaware Bat Rehabilitation and Conservation (DBRC) for a special screening of The Invisible Mammal, a documentary exploring the fascinating world of bats, the challenges they face and the people working to protect them.
The evening will include a raffle and refreshments. Doors open at 5:30 p.m., with the film beginning at 6 p.m.
Admission is $25 per person, with proceeds supporting DBRC's bat rehabilitation, conservation and education programs.
Duck Creek Regional Library
$25
05:30 PM - 08:00 PM on Fri, 30 Oct 2026
Artist Group Info
Kristin Tièche
Duck Creek Regional Library
22 S. Main St.Smyrna, Delaware 19977
(302) 653-4579