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The Invisible Mammal — Special Screening

The Invisible Mammal — Special Screening

Join Delaware Bat Rehabilitation and Conservation (DBRC) for a special screening of The Invisible Mammal, a documentary exploring the fascinating world of bats, the challenges they face and the people working to protect them.

The evening will include a raffle and refreshments. Doors open at 5:30 p.m., with the film beginning at 6 p.m.

Admission is $25 per person, with proceeds supporting DBRC's bat rehabilitation, conservation and education programs.

Duck Creek Regional Library
$25
05:30 PM - 08:00 PM on Fri, 30 Oct 2026
Get Tickets

Artist Group Info

Kristin Tièche
https://www.theinvisiblemammal.com/
Duck Creek Regional Library
22 S. Main St.
Smyrna, Delaware 19977
(302) 653-4579
https://duckcreek.lib.de.us/