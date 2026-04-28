TALBOT COUNTY TOUR of the Maryland House & Garden Pilgrimage, May 9, 2026

TALBOT COUNTY TOUR of the MARYLAND HOUSE & GARDEN PILGRIMAGE invites visitors to come on May 9 to enjoy this year’s array of stellar Eastern Shore gems.

In the spirit of AMERICA 250 and TALBOT 365, four rarely-open private properties – all with impressive waterfronts and important histories – will offer a welcome: Wye House, Plimhimmon, Emerson Point, Harleigh Farm Gardens & Grounds. The Tour will showcase Talbot Historical Society’s Neall House and Garden and Third Haven Friends (Quaker) Meeting House (1682) in Easton.

As a bonus, audio drive-by tours of historic sites in the charming towns of Oxford (est. 1633) and St. Michaels (est. 1677) will be included.

TICKETS to this full day of fun and flowers are available at https://mhgp.org/talbotcounty.

Tour proceeds will support restoration of the Neall House (1804).

