The annual Strawberry Festival at Indian River Senior Center is scheduled for June 13th from 10am to 2pm. Local artisans will be selling their handmade goods including jewelry, bags, tumblers, resin crafts, crocheted items, hats, and more! For anyone with a sweet tooth, the festival will also feature freshly assembled strawberry shortcake for sale.

Admission is free and there is no registration required.

For updates and further details about the Center, check out the IRSC website at IndianRiverSeniorCenterDE.com. For any questions, the main office can be reached at 302-934-8839 x 1. The Center is located at 214 Irons Avenue in Millsboro, DE.

