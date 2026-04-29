Stars, Stripes & Sacrifice - A 4th Friday Event

🎉 Celebrate Memorial Day Weekend in Pocomoke🎉

📅 Date: Friday, May 22nd

📍 Location: Downtown Pocomoke - Market Street

🎪 Vendors WANTED!

We’re looking to line the streets with amazing local vendors! Want to join the fun?

🍔 Food Vendors

🍹 Cash Bar (21+)

🎈 Bounce House

🎧 Music will be provided by Beats by Britt!

We will be honoring our Troops by having a place where the community can bring donations for care packages and write letters to troops overseas.

Don’t miss this unforgettable community celebration — mark your calendars and spread the word!