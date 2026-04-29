Stars, Stripes & Sacrifice - A 4th Friday Event
Stars, Stripes & Sacrifice - A 4th Friday Event
🎉 Celebrate Memorial Day Weekend in Pocomoke🎉
📅 Date: Friday, May 22nd
📍 Location: Downtown Pocomoke - Market Street
🎪 Vendors WANTED!
We’re looking to line the streets with amazing local vendors! Want to join the fun?
🍔 Food Vendors
🍹 Cash Bar (21+)
🎈 Bounce House
🎧 Music will be provided by Beats by Britt!
We will be honoring our Troops by having a place where the community can bring donations for care packages and write letters to troops overseas.
Don’t miss this unforgettable community celebration — mark your calendars and spread the word!
Downtown Pocomoke City
05:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Fri, 22 May 2026
Event Supported By
Downtown Pocomoke Association
Artist Group Info
Beats By Britt