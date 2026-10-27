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Sri Devi School of Dance Step into a Story … A Bharatanatyam Experience

Sri Devi School of Dance Step into a Story … A Bharatanatyam Experience

Journey into the world of Bharatanatyam through rhythm, storytelling, expression, and movement. This 90-minute interactive lecture-demonstration explores the history of the classical Indian dance form through dynamic pure dance, powerful abhinaya, and live audience participation – inviting viewers not just to watch the art form, but to experience it from within.

Salisbury University, Holloway Hall, Jackson Family Auditorium
02:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Sat, 7 Nov 2026

Event Supported By

Salisbury University Cultural Affairs
410 548 3586
culturalaffairs@salibury.edu
https://www.salisbury.edu/academic-offices/liberal-arts/cultural-affairs/
Salisbury University, Holloway Hall, Jackson Family Auditorium
1101 Camden Avenue
Salisbury, Maryland 21801
410-543-6000
fultonschool@salisbury.edu
https://www.salisbury.edu/