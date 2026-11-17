Join us for an evening of art, music and community in support of the Worcester County Library Foundation!

Enjoy a local art display and raffle while supporting the Foundation's work to strengthen and support Worcester County Library. The evening will feature guest bartenders Chrissy Ehrhart, Dave Nedrow, Justin Yerkes and Zia, along with live music by Kevin Brown.

Gather your friends, enjoy a drink and help make a difference for your local library!