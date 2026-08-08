Pine Tones Chorus - First Rehearsal / New Members Welcome

Twice a year, the Pine Tones Chorus (PTC) performs an engaging local concert combining old favorites and fresh material alike. On Thursday, Sept. 3, at 1:30pm, PTC will be holding a first rehearsal to prepare for its Fall concert, “Christmas Traditions.” The variety of musical selections include “Sleigh Ride”, “We Wish You a Merry Christmas” by John Rutter, “Jingle Bell Rock”, and a jazzy version of “Oh Christmas Tree.” The chorus consists of musically proficient amateurs who create professional sound. They combine commitment and FUN to produce musically high quality shows.

The first rehearsal is an opportunity for interested folks to try out the group, meet other singers, ask questions, and decide if it’s a good fit. Musical training and experience are highly valued, but not necessary. If you love to sing, they welcome you and will help you become the singer you want to be.

There will be thirteen rehearsals in preparation for the December 6 performance of “Christmas Traditions.” As a service to the community, PTC prides itself on performing at assisted living and senior centers throughout Worcester County in the weeks before the concert.

Contact Jenny Anderson at 443-655-5636 or Dave Holloway at 610-213-7472 with any questions. Follow PTC on Facebook or @pinetoneschorus.

Funding for this event is in part provided by the Worcester County Arts Council, Maryland State Arts Council and the National Endowment for the Arts, organizations dedicated to cultivating a vibrant cultural community where the arts thrive.

