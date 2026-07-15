New Eastern Shore Temporary Public Art Installation Celebrating Four Centuries of African American Histories Launched in Chestertown
New Eastern Shore Temporary Public Art Installation Celebrating Four Centuries of African American Histories Launched in Chestertown
https://www.washcoll.edu/newsroom/articles/mcpa-june-26.php
The c.1746 Custom House Lawn
FREE
12:00 PM - 11:59 PM, every day through Jun 19, 2028.
Event Supported By
Washington College’s Starr Center for the Study of the American Experience
jmoaney2@washcoll.edu
The c.1746 Custom House Lawn
101 S. Water StreetChestertown, Maryland 21620
jmoaney2@washcoll.edu