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New Eastern Shore Temporary Public Art Installation Celebrating Four Centuries of African American Histories Launched in Chestertown

New Eastern Shore Temporary Public Art Installation Celebrating Four Centuries of African American Histories Launched in Chestertown

https://www.washcoll.edu/newsroom/articles/mcpa-june-26.php

The c.1746 Custom House Lawn
FREE
12:00 PM - 11:59 PM, every day through Jun 19, 2028.
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Washington College’s Starr Center for the Study of the American Experience
jmoaney2@washcoll.edu
https://www.washcoll.edu/learn-by-doing/starr/index.php
The c.1746 Custom House Lawn
101 S. Water Street
Chestertown, Maryland 21620
jmoaney2@washcoll.edu
https://chesapeakeheartland.org/a-living-memorial-on-the-c-1746-custom-house-lawn