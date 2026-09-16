Nathaniel Hopkins Maryland Roadside Historical Marker Unveiling

The Maryland Department of Transportation (MDOT), in partnership with Maryland Commission on African American History and Culture and the Maryland Historical Trust, will gather in Trappe to unveil an updated Roadside Historical Marker for Nathaniel Hopkins leading up to Nace's Day—one of longest-running Emancipation celebrations in America proclaimed annually on November 1 by the Governor of Maryland and led locally along the same route set by "Uncle Nace" for over 150 years.

Hosted by the Talbot 250 Commission and Chesapeake Heartland: An African American Humanities Project, Scotts UMC congregants, descendants, municipal officials, community partners, Washington College students, staff and alumni, and attendees from across the region will gather in solidarity and recognition.

Guests will be permitted photo opportunities following the formal unveiling and ceremony.