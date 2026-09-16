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MVRP Foundation Fundraiser Film Festival in Partnership with Cinema Art Theatre

MVRP Foundation Fundraiser Film Festival in Partnership with Cinema Art Theatre

This fundraising event will feature a reception, silent auction/raffle, Q & A session, and film screening courtesy of Changing Minds. These filmmakers use their storytelling and films addressing challenging mental health themes with humor, insight, intrigue, and compassion.

The MVRP Foundation Inc. is a 501(c)(3) organization that supports young adult artists and mental health programs. We are actively working to bring more vital mental health services to Sussex County.

Cinema Art Theatre
$5 - $100
05:30 PM - 08:00 PM on Thu, 15 Oct 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

MVRP Foundation Inc
347-683-1974
Alison@mvrp.org
https://mvrpfoundation.org/events

Artist Group Info

Changing Minds
jwilliams@communityaccess.org
https://www.communityaccess.org/events/changing-minds
Cinema Art Theatre
17001 Dartmouth Drive
Lewes, Delaware 1968
302-645-9095
info@rehobothfilm.com
RehobothFilm.com