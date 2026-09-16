MVRP Foundation Fundraiser Film Festival in Partnership with Cinema Art Theatre
MVRP Foundation Fundraiser Film Festival in Partnership with Cinema Art Theatre
This fundraising event will feature a reception, silent auction/raffle, Q & A session, and film screening courtesy of Changing Minds. These filmmakers use their storytelling and films addressing challenging mental health themes with humor, insight, intrigue, and compassion.
The MVRP Foundation Inc. is a 501(c)(3) organization that supports young adult artists and mental health programs. We are actively working to bring more vital mental health services to Sussex County.
Cinema Art Theatre
$5 - $100
05:30 PM - 08:00 PM on Thu, 15 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
MVRP Foundation Inc
347-683-1974
Alison@mvrp.org
Artist Group Info
Changing Minds
jwilliams@communityaccess.org
Cinema Art Theatre
17001 Dartmouth DriveLewes, Delaware 1968
302-645-9095
info@rehobothfilm.com