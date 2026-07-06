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Local Author Talk: 'The Nastiest Saloon in Iowa' by Rose and Dave Donovan of Oxford, MD

Local Author Talk: 'The Nastiest Saloon in Iowa' by Rose and Dave Donovan of Oxford, MD

August 6, 2026, 5:30pm – Local Author Talk: ‘The Nastiest Saloon in Iowa’ by Rose and Dave Donovan, of Oxford, MD
Oxford Town Commissioner Dave Donavan and his wife Rose co-authored a book about her family detailing the family’s criminal reach, including a specific murder case and a land fraud scheme. FREE, Cash bar and nibbles, RSVP online at oxfordcc.org

The Oxford Community Center
05:30 PM - 06:30 PM on Thu, 6 Aug 2026

Event Supported By

The Oxford Community Center
4102265904
events@oxfordcc.org
https://oxfordcc.org/
The Oxford Community Center
200 Oxford Rd
Oxford, Maryland 21654
4102265904
admin@oxfordcc.org
https://oxfordcc.org/product/2026-oxford-fine-arts-preview/