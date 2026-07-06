August 6, 2026, 5:30pm – Local Author Talk: ‘The Nastiest Saloon in Iowa’ by Rose and Dave Donovan, of Oxford, MD

Oxford Town Commissioner Dave Donavan and his wife Rose co-authored a book about her family detailing the family’s criminal reach, including a specific murder case and a land fraud scheme. FREE, Cash bar and nibbles, RSVP online at oxfordcc.org