Local Author Talk: 'The Nastiest Saloon in Iowa' by Rose and Dave Donovan of Oxford, MD
Local Author Talk: 'The Nastiest Saloon in Iowa' by Rose and Dave Donovan of Oxford, MD
August 6, 2026, 5:30pm – Local Author Talk: ‘The Nastiest Saloon in Iowa’ by Rose and Dave Donovan, of Oxford, MD
Oxford Town Commissioner Dave Donavan and his wife Rose co-authored a book about her family detailing the family’s criminal reach, including a specific murder case and a land fraud scheme. FREE, Cash bar and nibbles, RSVP online at oxfordcc.org
The Oxford Community Center
05:30 PM - 06:30 PM on Thu, 6 Aug 2026
Event Supported By
The Oxford Community Center
4102265904
events@oxfordcc.org
The Oxford Community Center
200 Oxford RdOxford, Maryland 21654
4102265904
admin@oxfordcc.org