Lecture Series at Poplar Hill

Join PHM for a rousing lecture series on the Second Sunday of every month at 2:00. Our Curator, in partnership with the DAR as a Corresponding Docent with the DAR Museum, is presenting lectures/PowerPoints on early American history. Each lecture features a different theme and showcases the history of the United States as told through the decorative arts collection of the DAR Museum in Washington, DC and the collection at PHM.

The Lecture Series is free and appropriate for all ages. For a complete list of the lecture series, please visit our website, https://poplarhillmansion.org/lecture/. The lecture series is part of our ongoing celebration of America250.