Lecture Series at Poplar Hill
Lecture Series at Poplar Hill
Join PHM for a rousing lecture series on the Second Sunday of every month at 2:00. Our Curator, in partnership with the DAR as a Corresponding Docent with the DAR Museum, is presenting lectures/PowerPoints on early American history. Each lecture features a different theme and showcases the history of the United States as told through the decorative arts collection of the DAR Museum in Washington, DC and the collection at PHM.
The Lecture Series is free and appropriate for all ages. For a complete list of the lecture series, please visit our website, https://poplarhillmansion.org/lecture/. The lecture series is part of our ongoing celebration of America250.
Poplar Hill Mansion
02:00 PM - 03:00 PM, every 7 months on Sunday through Dec 13, 2026.
Event Supported By
Poplar Hill Mansion
4107491776
curator@poplarhillmansion.org
Poplar Hill Mansion
117 Elizabeth St.SALISBURY, Maryland 21801
4107491776
curator@poplarhillmansion.org