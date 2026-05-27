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Kent County MD Legacy Day

Kent County MD Legacy Day

🎉 Kent County Legacy Day 2026
Chestertown, Maryland

Chestertown’s beloved Legacy Day returns in August 2026, celebrating African American history, culture, and community through music, storytelling, food, and fellowship. Hosted in partnership with local historians, cultural organizations, and community leaders, Legacy Day has become one of Kent County’s most meaningful annual traditions.

🌟 Honoring Local History
Each year, Legacy Day highlights the stories, families, and contributions of African Americans who helped shape Chestertown and the surrounding region. Exhibits, oral histories, and special presentations bring these stories to life, offering a powerful look at the past and its lasting impact on the present.

🎶 Music, Dance & Celebration
Downtown Chestertown transforms into a vibrant festival space with live music, dancing in the streets, and performances that honor the rich cultural heritage of the community. From soulful classics to upbeat rhythms, the evening celebration brings people of all ages together.

🍗 Food, Vendors & Community Spirit
Local food vendors, artisans, and community groups line the streets, offering delicious dishes, handmade goods, and opportunities to connect with neighbors and visitors alike. It’s a joyful, welcoming atmosphere that reflects the heart of Chestertown.

🤝 A Tradition of Unity
Legacy Day is more than a festival — it’s a celebration of resilience, heritage, and community pride. It invites everyone to learn, honor, and celebrate together in the spirit of unity.

Mark your calendar for Legacy Day 2026 and be part of one of Chestertown’s most inspiring and uplifting events.

Sumner Hall
04:55 AM - 09:55 PM, every day through Aug 16, 2026.
Get Tickets
Sumner Hall
206 South Queen Street
Chestertown, Maryland 21620
https://sumnerhall.org/programs/legacy-day/#:~:text=Legacy%20Day%20%E2%80%93%20a%20festival%20that,August%2015%20and%2017%2C%202025.