Kent County MD Legacy Day

🎉 Kent County Legacy Day 2026

Chestertown, Maryland

Chestertown’s beloved Legacy Day returns in August 2026, celebrating African American history, culture, and community through music, storytelling, food, and fellowship. Hosted in partnership with local historians, cultural organizations, and community leaders, Legacy Day has become one of Kent County’s most meaningful annual traditions.

🌟 Honoring Local History

Each year, Legacy Day highlights the stories, families, and contributions of African Americans who helped shape Chestertown and the surrounding region. Exhibits, oral histories, and special presentations bring these stories to life, offering a powerful look at the past and its lasting impact on the present.

🎶 Music, Dance & Celebration

Downtown Chestertown transforms into a vibrant festival space with live music, dancing in the streets, and performances that honor the rich cultural heritage of the community. From soulful classics to upbeat rhythms, the evening celebration brings people of all ages together.

🍗 Food, Vendors & Community Spirit

Local food vendors, artisans, and community groups line the streets, offering delicious dishes, handmade goods, and opportunities to connect with neighbors and visitors alike. It’s a joyful, welcoming atmosphere that reflects the heart of Chestertown.

🤝 A Tradition of Unity

Legacy Day is more than a festival — it’s a celebration of resilience, heritage, and community pride. It invites everyone to learn, honor, and celebrate together in the spirit of unity.

Mark your calendar for Legacy Day 2026 and be part of one of Chestertown’s most inspiring and uplifting events.