First Friday Opening Reception

Friday, November 6, 2026

Time: 5:00–7:00 PM

Location: Art League of Ocean City

502 94th Street, Ocean City, MD

Admission: FREE & Open to All!

Join us for our November First Friday Opening Reception! Meet the artists, enjoy hors d'oeuvres, and explore new exhibitions featuring talented local and regional artists. Celebrate an evening of art, creativity, and community!

Featured Exhibitions

Thaler Gallery: Sandy Strachan Buchanan

Sisson Galleria: Everyday Heroes

Studio E: Rhonda Ford

Spotlight: Color & Shape: Jack Knight

Artisan Showcase: Debbi Dean

Additional Highlights

Meet Our Instructors

Stop by and meet Art League instructors Cindy Strouse and Carol Rydel! Learn about their creative work and discover opportunities to explore your own artistic talents.

Maryland Coastal Bays Exhibit

Explore a special collection of paintings inspired by our coastal environment, including artwork by Rebecca Morgan. Representatives from Maryland Coastal Bays will also be on hand with educational information and materials for children.

Book Signing with Jackie Kurtz

Meet author Jackie Kurtz, who will be signing copies of her book, Kindness Heroes, during the reception.

FREE Admission! All Are Welcome!

We look forward to celebrating another inspiring First Friday with you!