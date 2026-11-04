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First Friday Opening Reception

First Friday Opening Reception

First Friday Opening Reception

Friday, November 6, 2026
Time: 5:00–7:00 PM
Location: Art League of Ocean City
502 94th Street, Ocean City, MD
Admission: FREE & Open to All!

Join us for our November First Friday Opening Reception! Meet the artists, enjoy hors d'oeuvres, and explore new exhibitions featuring talented local and regional artists. Celebrate an evening of art, creativity, and community!

Featured Exhibitions

Thaler Gallery: Sandy Strachan Buchanan
Sisson Galleria: Everyday Heroes
Studio E: Rhonda Ford
Spotlight: Color & Shape: Jack Knight
Artisan Showcase: Debbi Dean
Additional Highlights

Meet Our Instructors

Stop by and meet Art League instructors Cindy Strouse and Carol Rydel! Learn about their creative work and discover opportunities to explore your own artistic talents.

Maryland Coastal Bays Exhibit

Explore a special collection of paintings inspired by our coastal environment, including artwork by Rebecca Morgan. Representatives from Maryland Coastal Bays will also be on hand with educational information and materials for children.

Book Signing with Jackie Kurtz

Meet author Jackie Kurtz, who will be signing copies of her book, Kindness Heroes, during the reception.

FREE Admission! All Are Welcome!

We look forward to celebrating another inspiring First Friday with you!

The Art League of Ocean City
05:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Fri, 6 Nov 2026
The Art League of Ocean City
502 94th St.
Ocean City, Maryland 21842
410-524-9433
info@artleagueofoceancity.org
https://artleagueofoceancity.org/