Family Fun Bachata Night

Free Bachata Instruction for youth and families!

Family friendly Bachata Night for all ages! Get ready to move, groove, and connect with your community!

Get ready to move, groove, and connect with your community!

Join us for an unforgettable evening of Latin dance as we collaborate with Take the Lead Dance Studio to transform Freire Charter Wilmington into a vibrant dance floor! Whether you've never danced a step or you're ready to show off your moves, this night is for YOU.

What to Expect:

Live instruction from a professional Latin dance instructor who'll guide you through bachata basics and beyond

A welcoming, judgment-free space where everyone from first-timers to experienced dancers can learn and practice together

Family-friendly fun in a safe, supportive community environment

Great music, good vibes, and new connections with fellow families and community members

No experience necessary! No partner required! Just bring your energy and your willingness to try something new.

This is more than a dance class; it's a celebration of culture, community, and the joy of moving together.

Wear comfortable shoes you can move in, bring your family and friends, and get ready for a night of laughter, learning, and Latin rhythms!

Space is limited — reserve your spot today! All ages are welcome!