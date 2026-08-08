Concert: Pine Tones presents "Christmas Traditions"

Every fall, the Pine Tones Chorus (PTC) performs an engaging local concert combining old favorites and fresh material alike. On Sunday, Dec. 6 at 3:00pm, PTC will be performing its Fall concert, “Christmas Traditions.” The variety of musical selections include “Sleigh Ride”, “We Wish You a Merry Christmas” by John Rutter, “Jingle Bell Rock”, and a jazzy version of “Oh Christmas Tree.” The chorus consists of musically proficient amateurs who create professional sound. They combine commitment and FUN to produce musically high quality shows.

The Holiday show is always free, though we do ask for a goodwill offering, in thanks for the music and to help defray expenses. The concert is open seating, so it is good to arrive early for the best seat selection,

For our upcoming show, the online box office opens November 8 and closes December 1. We will hold a few seats for walk-in customers after that date, but seating is not guaranteed. The walk-in box office opens the date of the show, December 6, at 2:30 PM and the show starts at 3:00 PM.

As a reminder, there is no charge for the December show, but we welcome your goodwill donations. You may donate in advance on our website

Follow PTC on Facebook or @pinetoneschorus.

Funding for this event is in part provided by the Worcester County Arts Council, Maryland State Arts Council and the National Endowment for the Arts, organizations dedicated to cultivating a vibrant cultural community where the arts thrive.