Concert - Pine Tones Goes to the Movies

The annual spring concert presented by the Pine Tones Chorus (PTC) will take place on Friday, June 5, at 7:30 p.m. at Community Church at Ocean Pines.

This year’s theme, Pine Tones Goes to the Movies, features standards, favorites, and hidden gems from films spanning nearly seven decades. Selections include “Somewhere Over the Rainbow,” “As Time Goes By,” “Hakuna Matata,” “Singin’ in the Rain,” and “When You Wish Upon a Star.” As always, audience members will be invited to join in during a sing-along portion of the evening.

General admission tickets are $20. This year, PTC is also offering discounted tickets for young music lovers ages 10 and under for $10. In an effort to keep costs down and make concerts more accessible, payment at the door on the day of the concert will be accepted by cash or check only.

In the weeks leading up to the performance, PTC members will visit local senior centers to present shortened versions of the concert. These outreach performances allow residents who may not be able to attend the main event to enjoy the music, while also giving the chorus valuable rehearsal experience before live audiences.

Funding for this event is in part provided by the Worcester County Arts Council, the Maryland State Arts Council, and the National Endowment for the Arts, organizations dedicated to cultivating vibrant cultural communities where the arts thrive.

Follow PTC on Facebook or @pinetoneschorus for updates and additional information.

