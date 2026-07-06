Community Talk: Chesapeake Forum Program Preview Party
Community Talk: Chesapeake Forum Program Preview Party
August 19, 2026, 5-7:00pm – Community Talk: Chesapeake Forum Program Preview Party
The Chesapeake Forum's Preview Party is a festive, community-oriented social event designed to introduce the upcoming semester's course catalog to lifelong learners. Attendees get a first look at the new roster of classes, trips, and hands-on workshops. These span topics like history, birding, regional ecology, literature, music and more. FREE, Cash bar and nibbles, RSVP online at oxfordcc.org.
The Oxford Community Center
05:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Sun, 19 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
Chesapeake Forum
410-829-8652
info@chesapeakeforum.com
The Oxford Community Center
200 Oxford RdOxford, Maryland 21654
4102265904
admin@oxfordcc.org