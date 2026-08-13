Carillon Concert: Margaret Pan

Bring your lawn chairs and blankets to enjoy music from the area around the Guerrieri Academic Commons for the Brown and Church Carillon Summer Concert Series. We will have a large television set up outside so attendees can watch the carillonneur as they play. Limited seating is also available on the fourth-floor terrace of the GAC.

The Saturday, August 22 concert will feature carillonneur Margaret Pan from Boston, MA.

She began studying carillon in 2007 at Princeton University, graduated from the Mechelen carillon school in 2012, and was a fellow at Bok Tower Gardens in 2015. Margaret was a finalist in the 2019 Queen Fabiola competition in Mechelen and winner of the 2017 international

competition in Springfield, Illinois. She has played recitals across Europe and North America, including for festivals and congresses of the Guild of Carillonneurs in North America (GCNA) and the World Carillon Federation. She has served on the exam committee of the GCNA for over a decade, first as juror and currently as co-chair.

Margaret's academic degrees (SB and PhD) are in physics and astrophysics and she works as an astronomer studying planetary dynamics in our and other solar systems.

Free admission. No tickets necessary. Rain or shine.