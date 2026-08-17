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CAMP Rehoboth Chorus - 100 Years of Broadway

CAMP Rehoboth Chorus - 100 Years of Broadway

"Another Op'nin, Another Show." The CAMP Rehoboth Chorus presents "100 Years of Broadway," a celebration of Broadway's 100th anniversary, Sept. 25 - 27, 2026. As its final concert of the 2026 season, the Chorus will perform beloved classics from South Pacific, Guys and Dolls, The Lion King, Rent, and plenty more. Artistic Director Doug Yetter will be accompanied by David Zipse and the CAMP Rehoboth Chorus band.

Artistic Director: Doug Yetter

Collaborative Artist & Accompanist: David Zipse

Epworth United Methodist Church
15-30
07:00 PM - 05:00 PM, every day through Sep 27, 2026.
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Event Supported By

CAMP Rehoboth
302-227-5620
info@camprehoboth.com
https://www.camprehoboth.com/
Epworth United Methodist Church
19285 Holland Glade Road
Rehoboth, Delaware 19971