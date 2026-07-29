Back 2 School Bash a 4th Friday Event

Help Us Stock Our Local Schools!

We're collecting new school supplies to help stock the classrooms and supply closets at Pocomoke Elementary School, Pocomoke Middle School, and Pocomoke High School for the upcoming school year.

Most Needed Supplies:

Backpacks

#2 Pencils

Pens

Crayons

Colored Pencils

Washable Markers

Highlighters

Glue Sticks

Scissors

Composition Books

Spiral Notebooks

Folders

Loose-Leaf Paper

Dry Erase Markers

Pencil Boxes & Pouches

Tissues

Hand Sanitizer

Disinfecting Wipes

Zipper Storage Bags (Quart & Gallon)

Earbuds/Headphones

Your donation will help keep classrooms stocked and ensure teachers and students have the supplies they need throughout the school year. Every item makes a difference!

Enjoy:

Food

Vendors (Register Here: https://docs.google.com/.../1FAIpQLSdgjiymb5f.../viewform...)

Cash Bar (21+)

Bounce House

DJ Kay spinning all your favorite tunes to keep the good vibes going all evening!

Don’t miss this unforgettable community celebration — mark your calendars and spread the word!