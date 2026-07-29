Back 2 School Bash a 4th Friday Event
Back 2 School Bash a 4th Friday Event
Help Us Stock Our Local Schools!
We're collecting new school supplies to help stock the classrooms and supply closets at Pocomoke Elementary School, Pocomoke Middle School, and Pocomoke High School for the upcoming school year.
Most Needed Supplies:
Backpacks
#2 Pencils
Pens
Crayons
Colored Pencils
Washable Markers
Highlighters
Glue Sticks
Scissors
Composition Books
Spiral Notebooks
Folders
Loose-Leaf Paper
Dry Erase Markers
Pencil Boxes & Pouches
Tissues
Hand Sanitizer
Disinfecting Wipes
Zipper Storage Bags (Quart & Gallon)
Earbuds/Headphones
Your donation will help keep classrooms stocked and ensure teachers and students have the supplies they need throughout the school year. Every item makes a difference!
Enjoy:
Food
Vendors (Register Here: https://docs.google.com/.../1FAIpQLSdgjiymb5f.../viewform...)
Cash Bar (21+)
Bounce House
DJ Kay spinning all your favorite tunes to keep the good vibes going all evening!
Don’t miss this unforgettable community celebration — mark your calendars and spread the word!