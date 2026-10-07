Anomalous 7: The Odd Ones Out | Fall 2026 Senior Exhibition

Anomalous 7: The Odd Ones Out is a group exhibition of the artists Cory Clinton, K. Parker, Tyler Bundy, Darnese Elliot, Stokley Drumming and Myla Gardner. New on the block, these seven budding artists bring forth a refreshing and compelling show exhibiting at the University of Maryland Eastern Shore’s Mosely Gallery. As their final semester comes to a close, they aim to showcase the skills they’ve learned and developed throughout their college career. Though the exhibiting artists are all of varying mediums, they all exemplify the chosen themes of the show: Self-exploration and breaking expectations are the driving force of the show, deeply personal and unique to each artist while being relatable to non-artists through shared experiences and viewpoints.

Artists:



Cory Clinton is an interdisciplinary artist, mainly working in Graphic Illustrations, while also producing paintings and photography. Most of his work includes a character named “SLiME”; this character is Cory persona / alter ego.

K. Parker is a multimedia artist who produces oil painting and portraits, digital illustrations, and mixed media works, targeting alternative and niche audiences.

Tyler Bundy is a digital photographer with a sub-experience in film photography and graphic illustration; capturing the essence of pure emotion within editorial work, and unplanned encounters throughout the natural movement of life. Whether the images are in black and white or complimentary colors, viewers should be left with the impression of “I wonder”.

Darnese Elliot is a digital artist and painter who works with acrylic and oil paints that aims to convey the beauty in vulnerability.

Stokley Drumming is a multimedia artist whose intent is to create work with an artistic escapism to each piece.

Myla Gardner is a multimedia artist who specializes in traditional mediums/oil paints who works mainly on portraits.

During the opening reception on the 3rd of December at 4pm, the artists on display will be there to explain the processes behind their works, the inspiration behind their masterpieces, and share their experiences with the world.