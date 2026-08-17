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3rd Friday: Turn Up The Volume

3rd Friday: Turn Up The Volume

September’s 3rd Friday is going BIG!

Join us on September 18 from 5:00–9:00 PM as Downtown Salisbury transforms into a larger-than-ever 3rd Friday celebration centered around music, arts, food, and family fun.

This special event will feature two large stages, a full family activity area with hands-on experiences for kids, multiple food trucks, street performers, community activities, and entertainment happening throughout downtown.

And yes, we’re extending 3rd Friday by an extra hour, which means even more time to explore, eat, listen, play, and enjoy everything happening in the streets.

Downtown Salisbury
04:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Fri, 18 Sep 2026

Event Supported By

City of Salisbury

Artist Group Info

laurenbailey4798@gmail.com
Downtown Salisbury