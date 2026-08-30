Join the Partnership in Reentry Coalition of Delaware for the 10th Annual The Need for Partnership Conference: Reentry Solutions. Community, state, faith-based, criminal-justice, court, legislative, advocacy, family, and formerly justice-involved partners will gather to identify barriers to successful reentry and develop practical solutions. Wednesday, September 23, 2026, 9:00 a.m.–4:00 p.m., at Wilmington University’s Center for Law, Justice and Society in Dover.