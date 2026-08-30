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10th Annual The Need for Partnership Conference — Reentry Solutions

10th Annual The Need for Partnership Conference — Reentry Solutions

Join the Partnership in Reentry Coalition of Delaware for the 10th Annual The Need for Partnership Conference: Reentry Solutions. Community, state, faith-based, criminal-justice, court, legislative, advocacy, family, and formerly justice-involved partners will gather to identify barriers to successful reentry and develop practical solutions. Wednesday, September 23, 2026, 9:00 a.m.–4:00 p.m., at Wilmington University’s Center for Law, Justice and Society in Dover.

Wilmington University, Center for Law, Justice and Society, Dover Campus
09:00 AM - 04:00 PM on Wed, 23 Sep 2026
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Event Supported By

Partnership in Reentry Coalition of Delaware (PIRCOD)
302-659-5633
info@pircod.org
https://pircod.org/
Wilmington University, Center for Law, Justice and Society, Dover Campus
3282 N. Dupont Highway
Dover, Delaware 19901