The General Store - Episode #52
Playlist – The General Store - Episode 52
“Great Songs & Great Songwriters”
Air Date: Wednesday 9/30 & Sunday 10/4, 2026
2 PM Eastern Time
WSDL FM – 90.7 FM, Ocean City Maryland
(Artist – Song – CD – Year)
Set 1
The Kennedys – Without Us – Smoketree – 2026
Quicksilver Messenger Service – What About Me – What About Me – 1970
Susan Werner – Mercy Mercy Me (The Ecology) (Marvin Gaye) – Classics – 2013
Set 2
Richard Thompson – Keep Your Distance – Rumor & Sigh – 1991
Carlene Carter – Never Together But Close Sometimes – Carlene Carter – 1978
The Rolling Stones – Dead Flowers – Sticky Fingers – 1971
Set 3
Buffalo Springfield – Expecting To Fly – Buffalo Springfield Again – 1967
Neil Young – Buffalo Springfield Again – Sliver & Gold – 2000
Bruce Cockburn – Ribbon Of Darkness – Beautiful: A Tribute To Gordon Lightfoot – 2003
Set 4
Bruce Hornsby – Circus On The Moon – Halcyon Days – 2004
The Belle Hollows – The Ocean Song – Miller's Creek – 2016
Set 5
Eliza Gilkyson – The Dark Side Of Town – Land Of Milk & Honey – 2004
Jackson Browne – Chasing You Into The Light – World In Motion – 1989
Instrumental
Allen Toussaint – Blue Drag – The Bright Mississippi - 2009