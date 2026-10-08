Playlist – The General Store - Episode 52

“Great Songs & Great Songwriters”

Air Date: Wednesday 9/30 & Sunday 10/4, 2026

2 PM Eastern Time

WSDL FM – 90.7 FM, Ocean City Maryland

(Artist – Song – CD – Year)

Set 1

The Kennedys – Without Us – Smoketree – 2026

Quicksilver Messenger Service – What About Me – What About Me – 1970

Susan Werner – Mercy Mercy Me (The Ecology) (Marvin Gaye) – Classics – 2013

Set 2

Richard Thompson – Keep Your Distance – Rumor & Sigh – 1991

Carlene Carter – Never Together But Close Sometimes – Carlene Carter – 1978

The Rolling Stones – Dead Flowers – Sticky Fingers – 1971

Set 3

Buffalo Springfield – Expecting To Fly – Buffalo Springfield Again – 1967

Neil Young – Buffalo Springfield Again – Sliver & Gold – 2000

Bruce Cockburn – Ribbon Of Darkness – Beautiful: A Tribute To Gordon Lightfoot – 2003

Set 4

Bruce Hornsby – Circus On The Moon – Halcyon Days – 2004

The Belle Hollows – The Ocean Song – Miller's Creek – 2016

Set 5

Eliza Gilkyson – The Dark Side Of Town – Land Of Milk & Honey – 2004

Jackson Browne – Chasing You Into The Light – World In Motion – 1989

Instrumental

Allen Toussaint – Blue Drag – The Bright Mississippi - 2009